Latest detainee death in Okla County Jail being investigated

OKLAHOMA CITY — A detainee in the Oklahoma County Detention Center (jail) was found near death Friday night during the evening head count and declared dead later at the hospital.

Kasey Ball, 38, was found in her cell “unresponsive” around 7:00 p.m. Friday, according to Mark Opgrande, OCDC spokesperson.

It is the fourth death in the Jail in 2025.

Kasey Ball, 38 at the time of her death in the Oklahoma County Detention Center. (provided by OCDC)

Jail medical staff started life-saving measures with CPR until EMSA arrived to take over.

Ball was then transported to the hospital, where she died at 8:06 p.m.

Ball was booked into the jail on March 7, 2025.

The official cause of death is not yet known.

Per protocol, all deaths in the Jail are investigated as homicides by the Oklahoma County Detention Center until the Oklahoma Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death.