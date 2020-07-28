6 minute read

The image of unidentified persons in standard military camouflaged uniforms snatching people off the streets of Portland, Oregon has caused concern even in Oklahoma City.

People in Portland are left wondering if they are being abducted by an unregulated militia wearing the same unis easily purchased on Ebay or by law enforcement officers.

The camouflaged battle dress uniform (BDU) being used by what are thought to be members of the Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Homeland security officers is the operational camouflage pattern or multicam which is a mix of brown, green and beige daubs. It is most widely used by the U.S. Army and National Guard. But, it is also being adopted by the Air Force and other branches for special purposes.

We put out a question on Twitter Monday evening if OKC residents thought the same thing could happen here. Responses were earnest, sobering, and threaded into Tuesday morning. We don’t have space to display them but here are some representative samples.

Oklahoma County residents, I'm working on a story and would like your response.



Does the Portland specter of military uniformed but unidentified officers cause you to be nervous wondering if it could happen here?

Wondering if unregulated militia could do the same? — Brett Dickerson (@BrettDOkc) July 28, 2020

I came here to say something similar. Also, I fear how many people around us don't know, don't care, or support this insanity. — OUFENIX (D) (@oufenix) July 28, 2020

That’s my big fear too. Emboldened fascists, dominionist, racists running wild. — Wear a Mask Federman (@thatothermax) July 28, 2020

As someone who knows that it’s worse than Federal agents and in fact Blackwater that chad wolf hired, i am extremely nervous. Those men are trained to shoot to kill (re:paintball guns) and Oklahomans get silenced by reformist organizers too often to feel safe with occupation. — Ⓐ okiefashbash Ⓔ (@okiefashbash) July 28, 2020

I don't worry, because I know for a fact it could happen here. I'm also relatively confident those unregulated militia would join in. And I think every single person saying it can't happen because we're a red state missed too many history classes. Portland is a trial run. 💙 pic.twitter.com/HDVOjLYosd — Garrett O'Meara (@SquidleySpooch) July 28, 2020

And the reason I believe that is because there is no level of local oversight that would stop them. The Governor, DA, Mayor, City Manager, and Chief of Police have proven unwilling to use their authority to de-escalate or hold abusive officers accountable. — Chris (@cacremin) July 28, 2020

with a fascistic FOP, 'law and order' DA, submissive mayor, and MAGA governor, we can pretty clearly predict they'd accept help from federal goons if protests increased in size and frequency. — Nonplussed (@Jozzziah) July 28, 2020

Spokespersons for the Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were eager to reassure the public in answering questions from Free Press about what residents of the city and county should look for to clearly identify officers from those agencies.

Oklahoma City police officers

OCPD is clear that all officers in uniforms of any style are are easily identifiable from wearing their badges and departmental patches.

The gray uniform shirt with dark blue pants is the standard patrol uniform of OCPD with a shield-type badge and department patch on the upper sleeves (pictured).

Promotional photo from the OCPD website, 2020.

In summer months some officers are allowed to wear a gray polo-style uniform shirt with their badge and number embroidered where the badge would normally be placed.

Captain Larry Withrow with the OCPD said that their special units wear “non-standard” uniforms but they are not the standard military camo seen in Portland in the past week.

“Specialized units (bomb squad, tact team, Air Support, etc.) have uniforms which differ from the standard patrol uniform. They are easily recognizable as police uniforms,” said Withrow saying that badges and departmental patches are worn on those unis, too.

The closest OCPD comes to any kind of military-style BDU is their Tactical Team that wears the non-camo olive drab “O.D.” green uni with badges and departmental patches.

Even plainclothes officers are expected to wear their shield near their service weapon and display it at first in any encounter.

In recent conflicts between police and crowds of protesters in late May and early June Oklahoma City Police remained in patrol uniforms even when using riot gear.

Withrow gave Free Press a paragraph out of their policy regarding how officers are supposed to identify themselves.

When it becomes necessary for an officer to arrest a person, the officer will identify himself or herself as a police officer, recognizing that some circumstances may exist that may make identification prior to the actual arrest impossible. Identification will not be necessary if the officer is in a department-approved uniform and is clearly visible to the person to be arrested. A plain-clothes officer shall display their badge prior to making the arrest.

The City of Oklahoma City does not have an ordinance that addresses the OCPD when it comes to officer identification.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputies

“In all circumstances our deputies are required to verbally identify themselves at the beginning of an encounter both verbally and by showing their badge if they are an investigator wearing plain clothes,” said Mark Myers with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office.

The standard patrol uniform for deputies is black shirt and pants with a star-type badge and OCSO patches on the upper sleeves.

He said that only a small, specialized subgroup of their SWAT team, the precision rifle team, wears the standard camo military BDUs and that is for tactical reasons limited to their support of a SWAT action.

The bulk of the SWAT unit wears the O.D. green BDU with an embroidered badge and OCSO patch.

Federal officers?

In the past week unidentified people wearing standard camo gear and BDUs usually worn by several branches of the U.S. military have been seizing people off the streets in that city. They wear no agency patches and show no kind of credential even later, say those who have been abducted.

The Feds in Portland on Friday. The frequency that teargas is used and its acceptance as “normal” is frightening. pic.twitter.com/Xb849rcraa — doug brown (@dougbrown8) July 27, 2020

Homeland Security claims responsibility for sending the personel to the city under the pretext of defending federal government buildings there. They also say that the people seen wearing the uniforms are special units from Homeland Security, the Border Patrol, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

But, there is no way for the average citizen in Portland to tell who is grabbing them and putting them into rental vans, not reading Miranda Rights, and not identifying themselves even when the detainee is in their custody.

