3 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Between Friday noon and Sunday noon in the City of Oklahoma City, one man was killed when someone ran over him intentionally, one died from stab wounds. Two died from gunshot wounds, one of whom was on the losing side of a shootout with Highway Patrol troopers.

Homicide #19

On Friday, April 1 at 4:05 p.m. Emmanuel Calvin White (DOB 01-11-1984) was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries he sustained from what the Oklahoma City Police Department believes to have been an intentional act of someone using a vehicle to run over him.

Police had been called to the 7-11 at 9416 S. Western Ave. to intervene in an altercation between two people in the parking lot. They found White already injured and the other person had left the area.

This is still an open investigaton and no arrests have been made.

Homicide #20

Responding to a call one hour later, on Friday, April 1, OKCPD officers found two people to had been stabbed at a residence at 312 SW 23rd St.

They were Buddy Williams, 35; and, Thomas Frederick Jones (DOB 07-26-1988).

Roosevelt Chapman (DOB 05-07-1970) was arrested.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital where Williams was treated and released. Jones was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still open.

Homicide #21

Charles Carswell (DOB 02-01-1990) died in a shootout Saturday with Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) troopers at the end of a chase from Canadian County across the Kilpatrick Turnpike in North OKC, the OHP press release said. He was eventually stopped at the entrance of the Turner Turnpike on the northeast side of the city.

OHP had been alerted to be on the lookout for Carswell by the Sedona, Arizona Police Department. He was a suspect in an armed robbery.

During the chase, troopers attempted a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) on the Kilpatrick but were finally successful when they attempted a second TVI on the Turner Turnpike.

According to a narrative released by the OHP, Carswell had been shooting at troopers through his back window during the chase.

Once stopped, “Carswell exited his vehicle, grabbed a rifle, and began firing

more rounds at law enforcement,” said OHP. “Carswell barricaded himself behind his vehicle until the OHP Tactical Team arrived. Carswell continued to fire at law enforcement, and troopers fired back, killing Carswell.”

OKCPD and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office assisted in ending the chase.

Troop Z Investigations Division of the OHP will lead the investigation. Troopers involved in the shooting are now on paid administrative leave until the conclusion of the investigation.

Homicide #22

Sunday at 6:54 a.m. OKCPD officers were called to the 2100 block of N. Everest Ave. to check on a person lying in the roadway.

When officers arrived they found Isaiah Williams (DOB 02-28-1992) who had died from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

This is an open investigation.

If you have knowledge of these or any other homicides, you are encouraged to call the OKCPD Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1111.

Last Updated April 5, 2022, 3:28 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor