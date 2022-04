2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Tuesday, voters in Oklahoma County and across Oklahoma will have one more opportunity to vote for the candidate of their choice in school board and municipal elections.

You may visit Oklahoma’s Online Voter Portal to check on your individual voter status, find the address of your voting location for this particular election day, and see a sample of the ballot you will be given at your polling place Tuesday. Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting was last week.

These are the elections for school board candidates and for municipal elections in the wider Oklahoma City metro on Tuesday:

Oklahoma County

MUSTANG PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 2

ROBERT RADER

AUDRA TUCKER

CITY OF HARRAH

COUNCILMEMBER – COUNCIL MEMBER, WARD 4

STEVEN SCALZO

CASS SMITH

CITY OF THE VILLAGE

COUNCILMEMBER – COUNCILMAN, WARD 4

DONNA RICE-JOHNSON

SEAN CUMMINGS

BETHANY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 2

KEN SMART

KENT LEE WALSTAD

CHOCTAW-NICOMA PARK PS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 2

JENNIFER BARBA

JAMES DON ALSUP

DEER CREEK PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 2

JENNIFER LYNE APPLEBEE

STAN GREEN

EDMOND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 2

COURTNEY HOBGOOD

CHERYL WILLIAMS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 5 (Unexpired Term)

MARCUS L. JONES

MICHAEL GRANDE

OAKDALE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3

KIMBER SHOOP

TYLER W. MESSEC

OKLAHOMA CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 5

ADRIAN D. ANDERSON

SHARRI L. COLEMAN

PUTNAM CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 2

JAY SHERRILL

RICHENDA DAVIS BATES

MCLOUD PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 2

SHELTON MAPIRA

LAUREEN M. MAXWELL

Canadian County

YUKON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 2

PAUL GERBER

LEONARD J. WELLS

Cleveland County

CITY OF NORMAN

MAYOR

BREEA CLARK

LARRY HEIKKILA

COUNCILMEMBER – COUNCILMEMBER WARD 4

HELEN GRANT

GALE HOBSON

City of Norman – Proposition 1 – Increasing Monthly Water Rates

NORMAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 2

ALEX RUGGIERS

DAN SNELL

Last Updated April 4, 2022, 9:56 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor