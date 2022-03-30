1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The death of eight-month-old Zailen Howell (DOB: 1/14/2021) has been ruled a homicide by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office earlier in March.

On the afternoon of September 12, 2021, police were called to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of W. I-240 Service Road about 1:00 p.m. to check an “unresponsive baby” according to a press release.

The baby was taken to OU Children’s Hospital where he died five days later.

Michael Brown (DOB: 7/11/2001) was the boyfriend of the decease baby’s mother and is already in jail on unrelated charges. For the death of the baby, police have now added a murder complaint to the other charges.

If you have information about this crime or any other, please call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1111.

Last Updated March 30, 2022, 5:20 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor