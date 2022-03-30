1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Oklahoma City’s homicides number 16 and 17 both were situations where others not involved called in the bodies of the victims seen in public.

Number 16

Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) officers were sent to the 2500 block of south I-35 northbound March 27 after an Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy discovered a vehicle “completely stopped” in one lane of traffic on the main highway.

Police say the vehicle “appeared to have been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire.”

The driver, Shreya Govindji (I/F 24), was still alive after having been “shot numerous times.” Govindji was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The passenger, Deontae Thomas (B/M DOB: 02-08-1992) was pronounced dead at the scene.

Number 17

Officers with OKCPD were sent to 8201 N. Rockwell March 29 at 12:11 a.m. after 911 received calls about “shots fired” and possibly a body in the apartment complex at that address.

They found Darian Norris (B/M, DOB: 4/19/2005) dead in the courtyard and “appeared to have been shot to death,” a press release read.

At the date of publication, not much of anything else is known about this shooting.

If you have information

No arrests have been made at publication in either of these homicides. If you have information, call the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

Last Updated March 30, 2022