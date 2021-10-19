2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The City of Oklahoma City has announced that it will begin catching up on trash collection Wednesday for areas where trash collection was interrupted by storm damage Thursday and Friday night.

Also on Wednesday, crews will begin tree limb debris removal in a staged process in two designated areas hit the hardest by the storms.

For a full, zoomable, map of the two zones designated for debris removal and the dates of the operations, follow this LINK.

This is a closeup screenshot of the areas for debris collection:

A City news release said that an updated debris removal progress map will be posted each morning starting Thursday, October 21.

NOTE: City staff caution that fencing and other debris from the storm that is not from trees should be put out on the regular bulky trash days designated for your neighborhood. Structural debris such as roofing materials are the responsibility of the homeowner and should be hauled off by private contractors. If regular bulky items are added into storm debris, then it will not be picked up until your next bulky trash day.

City officials remind residents that in all instances do the following:

Cut all limbs and trees into lengths of 10 feet or shorter.

Keep all storm debris separate from your regular bulky trash such as appliances, furniture or carpeting. If storm debris is set out with regular bulky trash, it will not be collected until your regular bulky trash day, and fees will apply.

Do not cover sidewalks or water meters, and keep all debris away from mailboxes, trees and obstacles.

Crews will make one pass for each special collection route so all debris must be set to the curb before collection begins. If not, debris will not be collected until the customers’ regular monthly bulky trash day and excess bulky trash fees may apply.

Visit okc.gov/mytrashday to look up your next bulky waste day.

Learn more about the City’s bulky waste rules at okc.gov/utilities.

Call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 for questions and details.

Last Updated October 19, 2021, 12:43 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor