OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Police allege that Quinton Edward Pace rammed his vehicle into an Oklahoma City Police cruiser early Saturday morning and then exchanged gunfire with one of their officers.

Pace was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on recommended charges of Shooting with intent to Kill, Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon (vehicle), and Use of a firearm while committing a Felony.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has not yet filed charges.

The officer involved was identified by OKCPD as Officer Samuel Flowers, badge number 2210 with two and one-half years of service.

Ramming – shooting

Police say that in the early-morning hours of Saturday the officer was on his way to another call when Pace, who was going in the same direction started ramming his car into Flowers’ cruiser.

Eventually, both vehicles came to a stop around N.E. 52 street somehow pinning Flowers inside of his cruiser.

Pace exited his vehicle, according to the police, and began shooting at Flowers who returned fire through the windshield of his cruiser and then through the side window.

The police account says that Pace stopped fighting after being struck by one of Flowers’ shots.

Pace was then taken into custody by another officer and then taken to the hospital where he was treated for “non life threatening injuries” according to police.

Flowers was taken to the hospital for minor injuries from the crash.

Fourth OKCPD shooting

The shooting is the fourth in 2021 involving an OKCPD officer.

The third shooting involving and OKCPD officer resulted in the death of Curtis Montrell Williams. He was shot when OKCPD officers and Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputies entered the Oklahoma County Jail March 27 to rescue a detention officer who had been taken hostage by Williams.

The second officer involved shooting was near N.W. 16th and MacArthur in February where officers shot and killed a man involved in a domestic dispute.

The first shooting of 2021 was on January 23 when an officer was called to a residence for a domestic dispute and then engaged in a shootout with a man at the address. Both the man and the officer were wounded in the exchange and lived.

Last Updated May 3, 2021, 5:03 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor