2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Oklahoma City Free Press has partnered with NonDoc Media, News 9, several other OKC publications and civic engagement organizations to hold a public and streamed debate between candidates for mayor of the City of Oklahoma City.

The event – called “Big League Debate” – is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at The Auditorium at The Douglass, 600 N. High Ave in Oklahoma City. It will be streamed on News9.com and will last for about an hour.

Free Press was asked – along with the other organizations – to submit questions to moderators Tres Savage, Editor of NonDoc, and Storme Jones, reporter for News 9.

Free Press will report the event.

So far, the incumbent, Mayor David Holt, has not agreed to attend the debate. But the other three candidates have committed to participate.

These are the candidates for mayor with links to their campaign websites:

Sponsors and partners

NonDoc has considerable experience partnering with other news outlets to hold political contest debates having hosted debates for statewide races, the 5th Congressional District race, Oklahoma County Sheriff, and Oklahoma County Commissioner.

According to NonDoc, this debate is a part of their statewide political debate series during this election year. Their sponsors are the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center and the State Chamber of Oklahoma, and other “charitable sponsors.”

Civic engagement organizations that are partnering for this event are:

In addition to Free Press that regularly covers both Oklahoma City government and Oklahoma County government as beats, other news organizations partnering with NonDoc and News 9 for the debate are:

To RSVP for a reserved seat at the Big League Debate, email Kylie Hushbeck at [email protected]. To be alerted of the livestream on Facebook, RSVP to this event page.

The vote

Voters who live in the City of Oklahoma City limits will go to the polls to cast their vote for mayor in the general election February 8.

If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held on April 5 between the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes in the general election.

Last Updated January 23, 2022, 2:36 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor