Argument leads to shooting death in far SE Oklahoma City

-- Homicide #38 for the City of Oklahoma City in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — An argument between two men in the dark early hours of Monday morning led to the shooting death of one and the other in custody.

Johnathon Thomas is being held without bond on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Johnathon Thomas booking photo from Okla County Detention Center.

The victim is Justin Smith, 31, who was dead when officers arrived.

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) were called to the Aloha Backyard bar in the 3100 block of S. Bryant Avenue around 3:30 am Monday.

The address is in the part of far southeast Oklahoma City limits west of Tinker Air Force Base.

Johnathan Thomas stayed at the scene, was interviewed, arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center later in the morning around 8:30 am.

*Note: As of publication, the information provided by the OKCPD has not yet been tested in court. Under the law, all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty before a jury of their peers or a plea of guilt.*