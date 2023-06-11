deadCenter 2023 Awards: Big winners, surprise announcement

OKLAHOMA CITY – In a late night, pass holders-only afterparty filled with drinks, dancing, and the required celebratory pizza, deadCenter Executive Director Cacky Poarch announced (most of) the award winners for the film festival’s 23rd installment.
Here are the big winners for deadCenter 2023 (this post will be updated as further winners are announced throughout the festival’s closing day):
Best Narrative Feature – Fancy Dance
Best Oklahoma Feature – Dadiwonisi (We Will Speak)
Best Oklahoma Short – The External-Internal Monologue of an Interdependent Insomniac
Best Documentary – Bad Press
Special Jury Prize: Narrative Feature – Quantum Cowboys
Special Jury Prize: Documentary Feature – Black Barbie: A Documentary
Special Jury Prize: Best Short – Take Me Home
Best Live-Action Short (Academy Award-qualifying category) – Young People, Old People, and Nothing in Between
Best Animated Short (Academy Award-qualifying category) – Swing to the Moon
Best Short Documentary – Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best Series – Breadwinners: Choy Division
Best Music Video – Lincka: “Chinga La Migra”
Best High School Film – Booties
Best Indigenous Feature – Fancy Dance
Best Indigenous Short – Dead Bird Hearts
Best Pride Feature – BLACK AS U R
Best Pride Short – Aikane
Best VR Film – Body of Mine
Film ICON 2023 – Erica Tremblay
Festival ICON 2023 – Sara Thompson
Surprise Recognition
The announcement of longtime deadCenter Director of Programming Sara Thompson as this year’s Festival ICON winner was a surprise to all in attendance, including to Thompson herself, who stood shocked and excited next to Poarch as the announcement was made.
“She has been an integral part of the success of this festival,” Poarch said of Thompson. “It’ll be sad to see her go, This is her last festival, and what a festival it’s been.”
Speaking with Thompson after the announcement, she said that she had no idea about the award beforehand.
“It feels amazing,” she told Free Press. “This is my favorite organization.”
Thompson said that she plans to stay on as Director of Programming until an official replacement is named, but that after that, she’s not sure what her next ambitions will be, only that this year’s festival has been a particularly memorable one to go out on.
“Working with Cacky has been a dream,” she said, “and coming back from the pandemic, it really has been a special one.”
A deadCenter programmer for the past 16 years, Thompson has been instrumental to the major developments and evolutions of the festival in recent years.
“Sara Thompson is the reason we are an Oscar-qualifying film festival,” Poarch said in announcing the award. “She has worked so hard and she has been the glue that has kept us together this year.”
