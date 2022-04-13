2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — A man found on the south side of Oklahoma City in a ravine behind the Plaza Inn Motel April 2 has now died and the cause determined to be from an assault.

Two men have been arrested for the death and are currently in the Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) waiting for their first court date.

The victim has now been identified as Marcus Moorer, (DOB 01-15-1983).

The death is homicide #23 for the City of Oklahoma City in 2022.

Assault

Oklahoma City Police officers were sent to the Plaza Inn Motel, 3200 S. Prospect Avenue, responding to a call that someone had been assaulted at the location and that the victim was left lying in a ravine behind the motel.

The officers were able to use a drone to locate the victim “and render aid, prior to the victim being transported to a hospital,” a news release from the department said.

Moorer was pronounced dead April 12 while still in the hospital. The death is thought to be from injuries he sustained in the assault.

Arrested

Christopher Don Canada, (DOB 01-19-1976) has been booked into the Jail on complaints of second degree murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Christopher Don Canada (booking photo, OCDC)

Jamie Devon Jack (DOB 07-13-1975) has been booked in the Jail on complaints of first degree murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, carrying or possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance.

Jamie Devon Jack (booking photo, OCDC)

Sgt. Dillon Quirk reports that this is still an open investigation and urges anyone with information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1111.

Last Updated April 13, 2022, 5:05 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor