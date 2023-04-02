Three dead, three wounded in SW OKC bar shootout

-- Police still trying to identify suspect or suspects

OKLAHOMA CITY — (Updated) Police are still investigating a bar shootout late Saturday night that left three dead and three more wounded, one of which is in critical condition.

“It appears it was a shootout between several rival biker gangs,” MSgt Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department told Free Press. However, further investigations are underway to establish facts about the wild scene.

At daybreak Sunday, police investigators were still trying to identify a suspect or suspects.

The shooting took place at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in southwest Oklahoma City near the Will Rogers World Airport, according to police sources.

Photo of the Whiskey Barrel Saloon on Google Maps by Jamie Johnson, 2019.

Three people were taken to the hospital after the shooting. One was reported in critical condition, and the other two had non-life-threatening wounds.

Free Press will continue to update this report as more reliable information is known.