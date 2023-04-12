Sudden death of man in OKCPD custody being investigated

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man in the custody of Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) was pronounced dead at a local hospital Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a call to check on a “naked male” on the sidewalk near NW 4th and Hudson.

When officers arrived, they took the man into custody.

“It was quickly determined the naked man was experiencing a mental health crisis, and he was subsequently transported to the Oklahoma County Crisis Intervention Center,” said a press release from OKCPD.

When the officers arrived at the center they attempted to put clothes on the man before taking him inside. It was at that point police say the man “collapsed.”

According to OKCPD Public Information Officer Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, “There was no use of force involved at any point in this incident.”

The officers then transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the man is not being released until next-of-kin are notified.

The cause of death will be determined by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office.