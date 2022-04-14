1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — A man brought into the St. Anthony Hospital emergency room Wednesday morning died shortly after arrival from stab wounds he received during a domestic dispute.

Now one of the people who brought him to the ER has been booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) on a complaint of murder in the first degree.

The death is Oklahoma City’s 24th homicide of the year.

Stabbing

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OkCPD) were called to the ER at 3:39 a.m. Wednesday when a group of people brought Roger Gwinn (DOB: 3-21-1999) to the hospital. Hospital staff determined that he had been stabbed.

“Mr. Gwinn was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital,” according to a press release from OkCPD.

Once officers arrived, they arrested Tacoya Russell (DOB: 12-11-1996).

Tacoya Russell (booking photo)

Police believe that Russell and Gwinn “became involved in a domestic dispute at their home at 6009 N.W. 19th Street,” said MSgt Gary Knight. “It was during the dispute that Ms. Russell stabbed Mr. Gwinn, causing his death.”

“Officers took her to our Homicide office where she was interviewed,” Knight told Free Press. “After that is when they booked her into the Jail.”

The booking time at the Jail was 4:13 p.m. No court date had been set for arraignment yet at publication.

Last Updated April 14, 2022, 10:10 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor