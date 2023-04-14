Shooting in SE OKC results in city’s latest homicide

Homicide #22 for the City of Oklahoma City in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was shot in southeast Oklahoma City Thursday morning and died at the hospital later in the morning. Police now have a suspect in custody.

The death is being counted as Oklahoma City’s 22 homicide of 2023.

Oklahoma City Police Dept (OKCPD) officers were called to the 4700 block of SE 44th Street on a call about a shooting at an apartment complex.

Once there, they found Isaac Beard, 27, who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

During the day, Homicide detectives investigated and determined the name of a possible suspect, Micheal McCaulla, 19. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Patrol officers arrested McCaulla during a traffic stop in the 4600 block of Sunnyview Drive just before 11 p.m. that evening.

McCaulla was then booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) on a complaint of First Degree Murder at 12:26 a.m. in the dark early hours of Friday morning.

Micheal McCaulla booking photo OCDC

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

*Note: As of publication, the information provided by the OKCPD has not yet been tested in court. Under the law, all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty before a jury of their peers or a plea of guilt.*