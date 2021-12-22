1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Police found a person not yet named with multiple gunshot wounds on the near south side Tuesday just before midnight.

That person was taken to the hospital where they died from their wounds according to Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The name is being withheld until next-of-kin can be notified.

The narrative given by Quirk is that someone called 911 asking for police to check the welfare of “someone seen lying in the roadway” near the intersection of SW 19th and Westwood Blvd.

The intersection is south of Exchange Avenue and roughly halfway between the Stockyards and The Wheeler District.

Westwood Blvd is the western border of Will Rogers Courts public housing and Rotary Park that extend to Twin Creek near the intersection.

Will Rogers Courts is the oldest public housing in Oklahoma City having been built by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in 1939. It is still housing for low-income residents administered by the Oklahoma City Housing Authority.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is in its early stages. If you have information about this homicide or any other the OKCPD urges you to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1111.

Free Press will update this story as more information is available.

Last Updated December 22, 2021, 4:05 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor