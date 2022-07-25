1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — One person was the victim of a shooting on the south side of Oklahoma City Sunday.

The Oklahoma City Police Department reports that their officers were called to 2805 S.W. 42nd St. Sunday at 3:04 p.m. on a shooting call. The address is at the Mayridge South apartment complex.

When they arrived the found Michael Crawford, a 40-year-old male, lying in the parking lot with “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the press release.

Crawford was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is in its early stages with no suspects in custody.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

Last Updated July 25, 2022, 11:44 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor