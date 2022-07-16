1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Cary Pirrong has been chosen by the Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) Board of Education to take Carrie Coppernoll Jacobs’ former District 3 seat. Pirrong will continue serving as the District 3 representative until the term expires in February 2024. On July 18, 2022, Pirrong will take the oath of office during the regular board meeting.

Cary Pirrong (provided)

Schools Represented by District 3

Adams Elementary

Buchanan Elementary

Cleveland Elementary

Kaiser Elementary

Mark Twain Elementary

Rockwood Elementary

Mary Golda Ross Middle School

Taft Middle School

Northwest Classen High School

Pirrong is an attorney and the Administrative Director of the Oklahoma Board of Bar Examiners. He formerly worked in state government and the higher education sector, most recently as Oklahoma City Community College’s director of equity and compliance.

“We had really amazing candidates apply to be considered for the District 3 seat,” said Board Chair Paula Lewis. “It was refreshing to see so many high quality applicants step up who want to serve the students of Oklahoma City. It was a difficult decision, but I believe we selected the best of the best. I look forward to Cary joining the board and bringing his experience and perspective.”

Last Updated July 16, 2022, 12:52 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor