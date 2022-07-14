1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the eventual death from what they believe was a beating on the south side.

Officers were called to the Plaza Inn, 3200 S. Prospect Avenue, July 1 to check the welfare of someone seen there who had been injured.

Upon arrival, the officers found Jesus Diaz-Aguirre, a 43-year-old male, showing “injuries consistent with an assault where the victim sustained severe head trauma,” the press release said.

Diaz-Aquirre was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Tuesday, police learned that after twelve days, Diaz-Aguirre’s family had given permission for him to be taken off life support. The hospital pronounced him dead at 12:49 p.m.

There are no suspects in this case.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

Last Updated July 14, 2022, 10:50 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor