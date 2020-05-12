4 minute read

Over 400 petitions for eviction were filed in the Oklahoma County Court system on Monday alone.

Public officials in Oklahoma County and Oklahoma City government are concerned. They see the large number as an ominous sign that there could be a flood of evictions in a month or two.

Courts will be sitting again Monday, May 18th and a wave of eviction petitions were filed in Oklahoma County throughout the day Monday.

The petitions are for the court to issue a forcible entry and detainer order that would remove a renter or a mortgagee from the property. Forcible entry and detainers are executed by county sheriffs.

Governor not ready

Governor Kevin Stitt answers questions in a news conference Monday, May 11, 2020. (Brett Dickerson/Okla City Free Press)

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma sent a letter to Governor Kevin Stitt April 30 asking him to use his emergency powers to declare a moratorium on all eviction actions until the end of July.

In a news conference Monday, Free Press asked Stitt if he was planning to issue such an order.

“My goal right now is to get those dollars in the hands of the Oklahomans that have lost their job we’ve had over 400,000 that have applied for unemployment,” said Stitt.

He said that if that money gets to the people who need it, that would help people pay rent and buy food.

But, for now, he doesn’t see a need for a moratorium.

“We haven’t seen that to be a big, big problem right now, but I’ll continue to monitor,” Stitt said.

Objection

“If the Governor’s staff hasn’t seen evictions as an issue, it’s simply because they’re not looking ahead at what happens immediately when the courts reopen,” Nicole McAfee told Free Press. She is the Director of Advocacy for the ACLU-OK.

“Day one in Oklahoma County alone, hundreds of folks could find themselves displaced, most as a direct result of COVID-19, and immediately unable to meet CDC guidelines for keeping themselves and others safe.”

She said the ACLU-OK has been working with various advocates across the state to those who can make an impact.

“We and fellow advocates continue to call on him and the court to use all powers possible to stop the enforcement of evictions for the immediate future,” said McAfee.

Mike Redmon, legal director for ACLU-OK, told Free Press that he was most concerned about the number of eviction cases getting so large that courts would not take their time and not give people a fair hearing once they get in court.

“Out of touch”

Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert had a direct response to the Governor’s statements.

“Unfortunately, our Governor is out of touch with what’s really going on with Oklahomans,” Blumert told us.

She referred to the 400 eviction petitions filed in Oklahoma County Monday and said that most of those who will be on the receiving end of the process have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As government, we must do everything in our power to try to prevent evictions and support people during this time,” said Blumert. “I am in conversations with OKC Councilwoman Hamon, OKC Councilman Cooper, Congresswoman Horn, VOICE, and my staff to see how we can work together and help the most vulnerable community.”

Blumert said that Oklahoma County does have CARES act funds but she is only one commissioner among three and could not say what the others would want to do.

Expect to be busy

Mark Myers with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office said that they expect to be busy once the courts start sending down forcible entry and detainer orders.

“In a normal month we average between 900 and 1,200 evictions,” said Myers.

But, if Monday’s petition numbers continue on the same trend, the evictions could be much higher than tha.

Holt explores options

“We continue to explore whether we can utilize our CARES Act funding for individual assistance that could help people avoid eviction,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt wrote to Free Press in response to our questions about the possibility of large-scale evictions.

And the city’s water cutoff freeze for those who cannot pay is still in effect for an indefinite length of time.

But, Holt was skeptical about the city’s ability to intervene in eviction situations.

“Our city lawyers do not currently believe that in Oklahoma we have the legal authority at the municipal level to intervene in the eviction process,” Holt said. “Our lawyers believe that only the state has the authority to do that.”

Policy, not problems

Oklahoma City Ward 6 Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon told Free Press that she is concerned that even before the pandemic came to Oklahoma people saw the homeless as problems and not as people who had been affected by policy decisions.

But, now that issue could grow worse if the homeless population numbers soar.

“I fear that our non-profits will be further burdened. But, those who see people experiencing homelessness as problems won’t have had made the connection that the decision to not implement policy to protect against evictions is contributing to increased numbers experiencing housing instability,” Hamon said.

