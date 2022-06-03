1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — A northside Oklahoma City man is dead after a quarrel with a woman he was in a relationship with turned deadly Thursday midday.

Officers from the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) were sent to check out a “domestic shooting” call at 8805 NW 115th St. Thursday close to noon according to a press release.

When they arrived, they found 47-year-old Curtis Priest dead with a gunshot wound.

They also found 51-year-old Donna Wong at the scene who they interviewed.

Donna Wong booking photo June 2022 according to jail records.

Police believe that “an altercation between the two escalated,” the result being Wong shooting Priest.

Sgt. Dillon Quirk with OKCPD told Free Press that the couple were in a dating relationship and living together.

Wong was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) on a complaint of manslaughter in the first degree.

OKCPD is asking anyone with information on this homicide to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

Last Updated June 3, 2022, 11:03 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor