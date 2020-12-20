1 minute read

(UPDATED: Dec. 20, 6:06 p.m.)

Sunday morning Oklahoma County Jail staff found a 35-year-old detainee to be “unresponsive” in his cell and later declared dead by the Emergency Medical Service (EMS).

A press release by Jail administration said that their staff began life-saving procedures as soon as they made the discovery.

The detainee’s name has not been released until next of kin can be notified.

“The medical examiner has since taken custody of the body to perform all required post-mortem examinations to determine the cause of death,” the press release read.

An internal investigation is currently under way but no results have been released at publication.

The detainee was in Jail waiting for a jury trial on January 11 to hear felony charges pressed by the District Attorney. Guilt is determined by a jury and is not assumed in our justice system on charges alone.

Free Press will monitor this situation and update this report as new information is made available.