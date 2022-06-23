1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Administrators for the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC or Jail) are saying that a detainee died by suicide overnight. This makes the 9th detainee death this year.

According to Mark Oppegrande with OCDC, Melvin Loveless was found attempting suicide in his cell during regular site checks by detention officers.

Melvin Loveless, born 4-9-78

He had been booked into the jail on June 12.

“The detention officer called for medical and other officers who immediately began life-saving efforts. Oklahoma City Fire Department and EMSA personnel arrived and continued resuscitation efforts,” said Oppegrande in a press release.

Loveless was transported to a hospital by ambulance. Once there, he was pronounced dead at about 8:12 p.m.

As with any death in the jail, the State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has been notified for assistance “if needed.”

First day of voting for new jail bond

This comes on the first day of early voting for party primaries and for Oklahoma County voters to decide for or against a bond that would fund a new jail on a new site.

To learn more:

Early voting continues through Saturday and then, Election Day is Tuesday, June 28.

