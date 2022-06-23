2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Early voting begins today with early voting locations opening across the state. What is called “early voting” is actually the process of casting an in-person, absentee ballot ahead of the designated election day.

Election Day will be Tuesday, June 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m at your assigned precinct.

Be sure to use information and helpful links below to look up who you are voting for and even where you will be voting as state and national districts have changed.

Early voting

In each county across the state, early voting is available in the form of in-person, absentee ballots cast in a central location, normally the county election board. Check links below to find out your particular information.

The Oklahoma County Election Board is at 4201 N. Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73105.

Thursday, June 23 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to primary votes for candidates for Congress and state governor, Oklahoma County voters will be choosing their party’s nominee for district judges, county treasurer, Oklahoma County District Attorney, plus a for/against vote on a bond proposal intended to fund the construction of a new Oklahoma County Jail on a different location.

To learn more, here is our previous coverage:

Voting details

The State Election Board reminds voters that Oklahoma has closed primaries. In order to vote in a party’s primary election, you must be a registered member of that party. The Democratic Party, however, has opened its primaries to Independent voters for the 2022-2023 election years. Registered Independents who wish to vote in the Democratic Party Primary must request a Democratic ballot when they check in at their voting location. Independent and Libertarian voters are eligible to vote in any nonpartisan elections on the ballot.

Each county has at least one “early voting” site. The list is available on the State Election Board website. You must cast your ballot in the county where you are registered to vote.

Sample ballots are available for download in the OK Voter Portal or at your County Election Board office. (Remember, some voting districts may have changed due to statutory redistricting.) The election list can be found on the State Election Board website.

Be prepared to provide a valid proof of identity when you check in at your voting location.

Voters with questions should contact their County Election Board or the State Election Board.

Last Updated June 23, 2022, 9:20 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor