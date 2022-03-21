3 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Monday, the Board of Oklahoma County Commissioners heard from several representatives of property development firms about Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE), a form of financing that is used to make new developments more energy efficient.

The Board went on to approve the contract to formalize the establishment of the C-PACE program in Oklahoma County.

The Commissioners also extended the ongoing burn ban in the county for another 14 days. Commissioners will meet again this week and if rain conditions merit, they could rescind the ban with a vote at that time.

Marty Peercy reports Local government

C-PACE

Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) is a form of long term, low-interest rate financing. C-PACE financing is said to drive private sector investment in local communities to improve commercial property values, and to reduce energy and water expenses. Proponents also say that C-PACE can aid in job creation by opening up more development.

At Monday’s meeting developers lined up to address the BoCC, and to implore them to pass the C-PACE assessment contract so that these incentives would be available as soon as possible.

The Board approved the program’s development, and its administration by the Oklahoma Industries Authority, in November of 2021.

With Monday’s unanimous vote of the Board, the C-PACE program can now start accepting applications by companies around the county wishing to develop energy efficient properties.

Free Press will be following the program for more details and updates in the future.

Burn Ban

While the metro area has seen some moisture in the past two weeks, the area is still in a drought zone, making grassfire and wildfire possible threats in the County.

On Monday the Commissioners reluctantly extended the ongoing burn ban for an additional 14 days.

District 2 Commissioner Brian Maughan pointed out that many rural residents of the County are still left with burning trash as their only option of waste disposal. Since the burn ban has been in effect for most of the year thus far, many residents are dealing with a growing collection of trash.

As the area has a forecast of rain for Monday, it is possible that drought conditions could change if fire-suppressive moisture levels are reached.

The BoCC will have a Special Meeting on Wednesday (March 23) for other business. District 3 Commissioner Kevin Calvey pointed out that the burn ban could be rescinded during that meeting if appropriate.

Calvey also served a reminder to the public that some exemptions could be made for outdoor fires. For an exemption, a resident should contact their local Fire Department, be that a municipal department or a rural department. The local Fire Chief is the only person who may offer an exemption.

The remainder of Monday’s meeting was filled with routine business and a protracted executive session.

The BoCC will meet again on Wednesday at a time yet to be determined. One of the causes for the special meeting will relate to a case discussed in executive sessions at Monday’s meeting. As that session happens behind closed doors, it is as yet uncertain which case is relevant to the Special Meeting.

Free Press will cover that special meeting on Wednesday.

Last Updated March 21, 2022, 12:20 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor