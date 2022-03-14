1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — After going all of 2021 without any in-custody deaths, the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) has had two deaths of people in their custody in just ten days of early March.

The OKCPD calls in-custody deaths, “in-custody fatal medical episodes.” In each case the State Medical Examiner’s office will investigate and determine the cause of death.

According to Master Sgt. Gary Knight, the department had no “in-custody fatal medical episodes” in 2021.

In-custody death #1

Police were called to the Sands Motel at 721 S. Rockwell March 3 in response to a man who called 911 saying that people were after him said an OKCPD press release on the death.

An officer arrived and met with Sonny Harjo (I/M 3-16-86) the one who called 911.

Harjo “demanded that the officer take him to jail” and “appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants.” The officer then transported him to the Oklahoma County Detention Center or Jail.

In the booking area of the jail but still in custody of the OKCPD officer, Harjo “suffered a medical episode” and was transported to St. Anthony Hospital. Once there, medical personnel pronounced him dead.

The OKCPD statement said that “there was no use of force involved in the arrest.”

In-custody death #2

Police responded to a fight and “shots fired” call Saturday at 3812 W. Liberty St.

When they arrived they arrested Charles Kim Moore (B/M, DOB: 1/8/1957) and put him in handcuffs. According to an OKCPD press release Moore “appeared to suffer a medical episode.”

The handcuffs were removed and Moore was transported by ambulance to Baptist Hospital.

Once there, he was pronounced dead.

“There was no use of force involved in the arrest,” according to the OKCPD statement.

Free Press will continue to monitor the investigations into these deaths.

Last Updated March 14, 2022, 3:56 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor