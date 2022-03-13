1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — A detainee in the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC or Jail) died Friday according to a press release from Mark Opgrande with the Jail Trust.

Charles Moore, born Oct. 31, 1973, would not respond when medical staff were passing medications around 7:50 p.m. Friday.

Booking photo of Charles Moore, DOB 10-31-73 (provided by OCDC)

Even though jail staff, medical staff, and then, OKC Fire Department and EMSA all attempted to revive him, they were not successful.

According to Opgrande, Moore’s cellmate said that they had been asleep for several hours before staff attempted to revive him.

Staff did not report seeing any signs of trauma.

Moore was booked into the OCDC March 9, 2022.

The State Medical Examiner’s office is now investigating and will make the final determination of the cause of death.

Last Updated March 12, 2022, 9:07 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor