OKC Police book suspect in October 2022 fentanyl overdose

OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect in the Fentanyl overdose death of a man in October 2022 was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) or Jail on a complaint of felony murder.

Kolby Hurst, 23, is now in the OCDC after police arrested him during a traffic stop Wednesday on a warrant for the death of Rahman Fenner, 24, on October 20, 2022.

Kolby Hurst booking photo from Oklahoma County Detention Center

In 2022, police discovered Fenner’s death when they were called to a home near N. Bryant Ave. and E. Memorial Road on a possible overdose.

Since then, investigators came to believe that Fentanyl had been provided to Fenner by Hurst resulting in the death of Fenner. A warrant for Hurst’s arrest was then issued.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

And, if you have any information that may help us with our reporting about any homicide in OKC, please click the envelope icon in the top bar and write, giving us ways to contact you for a secure conversation.

*Note: As of publication, the information provided by the OKCPD has not yet been tested in court. Under the law, all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty before a jury of their peers or a plea of guilt.*