OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — A popular program has been extended to Dec. 31 that makes dealing with old tickets and warrants possible for those who are having a hard time paying the fines.

The Oklahoma City Municipal Courts penalty reduction program has resulted in hundreds of people getting old tickets and warrants cleared making the way for continued employment and staying out of jail.

Now, court administrators have announced that the program will continue through December 31.

How it works

People with outstanding warrants for unpaid Oklahoma City citations for Class “A” offenses issued on or before June 30, 2020 can save money, stay out of jail, and get a fresh start.

The Penalty Reduction program reduces the default fine in particular types of cases.

City of Oklahoma City Public Information Officer Kristy Yager gives an example of how it works:

“For example, an overdue speeding ticket in warrant status could cost up to $613 — $420 for fines, costs and fees, plus $193 for failure to appear. But it can be resolved for $155 during the penalty reduction program,” explained Yager.

LaShawn Thompson, court administrator and now assistant city manager, talked about the impact of the program so far.

“More than 8,363 cases have been resolved through this program since we launched in it 2019,” said Thompson. “This is an excellent opportunity to clear any outstanding warrants you have with Oklahoma City Municipal Court.”

As with any case in Oklahoma City Municipal Court, people with financial difficulties can request a hearing for a judge to determine their ability to pay. Judges have the discretion to waive or reduce fines, costs and fees for people who can’t afford them.

Who to contact

Call (405) 297-3898 or visit the Municipal Court Customer Service Window, 701 Couch Drive, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays, except City-observed holidays, to pay the ticket or request a hearing if you have financial difficulties. You can also visitokc.gov/court for an online payment link and other details.

Last Updated July 25, 2022, 10:51 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor