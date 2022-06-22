3 minute read

MOORE, OKLA (Free Press) – The 33 item agenda for the Moore City Council Monday mainly nominated and appointed members of the Council to City committees and boards, and also included some routine contract renewals for City services.

Three Council members were absent including Mayor Glenn Lewis.

Most notably, This year’s contract with the Moore Public School District would continue the City program of placing resource officers in schools, adding more vehicles and officers than usual.

Moore City and Public School Resource Officer Contract

Moore Chief of Police Todd Gibson shared with the Council some changes to this year’s resource officer contract, outlining an increase in both vehicles and personnel as requested by the Superintendent and the School Board.

The new contract calls for eight uniformed School Resource officers and two police vehicles, still requiring that the District reimburses the City 65% of both costs up to $498,535.

According to Chief Gibson, “generally, each year they buy one vehicle… This year, they are buying two.”

The Moore Public School Board and Superintendent Dr. Robert Romines also requested “to increase the number of School Resource Officers,” which materialized in this contract as one more officer.

Chief Gibson insisted that this officer “Will provide service specifically and solely to the Elementary Schools,” and will coordinate with middle school officers to cover the district.

Interestingly, Chief Gibson stated that this request was “A little bit last minute in the budget by Dr. Romines and Moore Public schools,” but recommended approval to the Council.

The Council passed the contract unanimously.

Nominations and Appointments

The Council made an effort to balance the workload between all council members, and shuffled some of the more demanding positions.

Adam Webb of Ward 1 will be the new Vice-mayor, replacing Louie Williams of Ward 3.

Although she was not present at the meeting, the Council nominated Danielle McKenzie of Ward 1 as Vice-Chair of the Trust.

Melissa Hunt of Ward 2 will continue to be the Secretary of the Trust.

For the Moore Risk Management Board, the Council elected to keep Danielle McKenzie as Vice-Chair.

The Council also voted to have Jason Blair of Ward 3 continue as Secretary of the Moore Risk Management Board.

The Moore Economic Development Authority Chair will be former Vice-Mayor Louie Williams of Ward 3, with the Vice-Chair elected to be Mark Hamm of Ward 2.

Mark Hamm would also be chosen to serve as a member on the ACOG Board of Directors, Intermodal Transportation Policy Comittee, Garber Wellington Policy Comittee, and the 911 Association Board of Directors.

Lastly, Melissa Hunt was chosen to be the Secretary of the Moore Economic Development Authority.

Celebration in The Heartland

The City of Moore is calling for food and beverage vendors to serve the upcoming Celebration in the Heartland, their Independence Day event.

On Monday, July 4th, the City will host a celebration from 2-10 pm at Buck Thomas Park (1903 NE 12th Street). The fireworks start at approximately 9:45 pm.

Currently, the City has two types of vendor spaces still available;

Vendor Non-Food Beverage (10′ x 20′ space without electricity) – $75.00

Food and/ or Beverage Vendor (10′ x 20′ space with electricity) – $175.00

(Must be pre-approved by Event Coordinator)

Vendors can find the Application on Moore’s City Website, and the last day to submit applications along with the payment is Monday, June 27th.

The next Moore City council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5th.

Last Updated June 21, 2022, 7:12 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor