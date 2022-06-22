1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — A grandmother has been booked on a murder complaint in the death of her 3-year-old granddaughter.

The child victim has been identified as Riley Lynn Nolan, a white female, born 11/7/2018.

Becky Ann Vreeland, DOB: 6/29/1961, Cleveland County Detention Center booking photo.

Oklahoma City Police report that they saw signs of trauma on the child’s body they found in a residential trash bin Tuesday afternoon at the grandmother’s house.

They were originally called to 617 SW 151 St on a “trouble unknown” call around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they were told that there was a dead child at the residence. When they investigated, they found the child’s body in the trash bin.

The child had been in the custody of the 60-year-old grandmother, Becky Ann Vreeland, for the last several months.

Vreeland, a white female, born 6/29/1961, was interviewed at OKCPD Headquarters into the evening.

Vreeland was then arrested by Cleveland County deputies and taken to the Cleveland County Jail around 2 a.m. Wednesday, where she was booked on complaints of

murder in the first degree and

child neglect.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

And, if you have any information that may help us with our reporting about any homicide in OKC, please click the envelope icon in the top bar and write, giving us ways to contact you for a secure conversation.

Last Updated June 22, 2022, 9:34 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor