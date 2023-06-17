Juneteenth on the East festival provides fun, music in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — This weekend, the With Love OKC organization honors the traditions that started in Texas at the end of the Civil War celebrating the movement from slavery to freedom to eventual citizenship of black people in America.
The date was June 19th when slaves on Galveston Island, Texas were told by a Union general that the war was over and they were free. Over the years, black culture in Texas honored the date with family celebrations. Eventually those traditions made their way to Oklahoma and Oklahoma City. And, now, those celebrations are extended with Juneteenth on the East.
NE 23rd street between Kelham and Hood streets has been closed for the series of events on Saturday leading up to an evening of free music and celebrations.
Friday, the 5K Run co-sponsored by Red Coyote saw a mass of people ready to run!
Schedule
Friday, June 17, 2022
5k Run
7 p.m.
Meet at Kindred Spirits
1726 NW 23rd St., Suite C
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Juneteenth on the East Festival
3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
NE 23rd St. between N. Kelham Ave. and N. Hood St.
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Brunch
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Florence’s Restaurant
1437 NE 23rd St.
Festival music
Saturday evening on 23rd Street well-known entertainers will be:
- Grammy Award-Winning R&B performer MYA
- Buffalo, NY emcee Che Noir
“We are very excited to bring two artists of this caliber with reputations for being advocates for justice and equality to our hometown Juneteenth on the East festival,” said organizers in a press release.
Map
Here is the map of the layout for the festival:
Founder, publisher, and editor of Oklahoma City Free Press. Brett continues to contribute reports and photography to this site as he runs the business.