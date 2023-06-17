Juneteenth on the East festival provides fun, music in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — This weekend, the With Love OKC organization honors the traditions that started in Texas at the end of the Civil War celebrating the movement from slavery to freedom to eventual citizenship of black people in America.

The date was June 19th when slaves on Galveston Island, Texas were told by a Union general that the war was over and they were free. Over the years, black culture in Texas honored the date with family celebrations. Eventually those traditions made their way to Oklahoma and Oklahoma City. And, now, those celebrations are extended with Juneteenth on the East.

NE 23rd street between Kelham and Hood streets has been closed for the series of events on Saturday leading up to an evening of free music and celebrations.

Friday, the 5K Run co-sponsored by Red Coyote saw a mass of people ready to run!

Participants in the Juneteenth on the East 5K Run gather Friday ready to start. (photo courtesy of Jabee on Facebook)

Schedule

Friday, June 17, 2022

5k Run

7 p.m.

Meet at Kindred Spirits

1726 NW 23rd St., Suite C

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Juneteenth on the East Festival

3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

NE 23rd St. between N. Kelham Ave. and N. Hood St.

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Brunch

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Florence’s Restaurant

1437 NE 23rd St.

Festival music

Saturday evening on 23rd Street well-known entertainers will be:

Grammy Award-Winning R&B performer MYA

Buffalo, NY emcee Che Noir

“We are very excited to bring two artists of this caliber with reputations for being advocates for justice and equality to our hometown Juneteenth on the East festival,” said organizers in a press release.

Map

Here is the map of the layout for the festival: