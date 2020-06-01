1 minute read

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) announced Monday at 4:15 p.m. that the Oklahoma County Jail now has one inmate who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Mark Myers, public information officer for OSCO, Monday’s positive test of an inmate is the jail’s first.

All inmates are given a test for the disease on intake and then stay in quarantine for at least the first ten days after their arrival to lower the risk of the virus making its way into the general population, the jail staff, and the medical staff.

Myers said in the press release that the infected inmate was tested May 27 when he was booked into the jail and routinely placed in quarantine.

“The inmate is asymptomatic, and currently in isolation at the jail infirmary undergoing complete infection control procedures while being treated by medical staff,” said Myers.

Staff procedures

Questions about protecting the staff remain as there is no routine testing in place yet.

Myers told Free Press that they do have a procedure in place in case they experience signs and symptoms.

“Staff are told to contact their healthcare provider, and per doctors instructions/testing allowed paid time off to quarantine. Once cleared by doctor allowed to return,” wrote Myers in an email.

In a phone call Myers told us that about 70 jail staff in all since March have isolated themselves at different periods of time because of exposure to someone who possibly had the disease. But, only one member of the jail staff has tested positive and that was a trainee who had not started working inside the jail.

No medical staff have tested positive so far.

Sustain our journalism by becoming a supporter



Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing high quality journalism that positively impacts our community. Click this link or the red button below to support our mission.