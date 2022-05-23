1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — A man was shot while riding his horse in the eastern, rural part of Oklahoma City Sunday night. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a nearby hospital.

Laneko McMahan (DOB: 7/8/1999) was riding a horse near the intersection of Lenox Avenue and N.E. 41st Street in rural Oklahoma City limits just east of the town of Spencer and north of Nicoma Park, according to a press release.

The intersection of Lennox Avenue and N.E. 41st street in rural, eastern Oklahoma City limits. (Google Maps street view)

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were sent to the intersection in response the shooting at 8:59 p.m. Sunday night. They found that McMahan had been riding a horse near the intersection where he was shot by someone that is not yet known to police.

They learned that McMahan had been taken in a private vehicle to SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Midwest where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet identified a suspect and ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405/297-1200.

Last Updated May 23, 2022, 1:18 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor