OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — A man was shot while riding his horse in the eastern, rural part of Oklahoma City Sunday night. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a nearby hospital.
Laneko McMahan (DOB: 7/8/1999) was riding a horse near the intersection of Lenox Avenue and N.E. 41st Street in rural Oklahoma City limits just east of the town of Spencer and north of Nicoma Park, according to a press release.
Oklahoma City Police Department officers were sent to the intersection in response the shooting at 8:59 p.m. Sunday night. They found that McMahan had been riding a horse near the intersection where he was shot by someone that is not yet known to police.
They learned that McMahan had been taken in a private vehicle to SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Midwest where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not yet identified a suspect and ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405/297-1200.
