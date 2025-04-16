Governor of Oklahoma is next goal of House Dem Leader Munson

OKLAHOMA CITY — Democrat House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson announced she’ll run for governor in 2026 during a campaign event outside the state Capitol Tuesday.

Munson, 39, of Oklahoma City, was first elected to the Oklahoma House in 2015 as the first Asian-American woman in the state Legislature. She said she will continue to serve in her role as House Minority Leader until her term ends in 2026.

“I’m going to spend the next year-and-a-half traveling our beautiful state, listening to people and asking them what’s important to them,” she said. “I want to know what they love about Oklahoma and what they think we can do better, because that is what this campaign is about, the people of our great state, and that is what I will carry with me as your next governor.”

She filed paperwork with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission on Monday.

Cyndi Munson knocks doors in her 2016 campaign for HD85, which she won. In addition to that election, Munson won the seat in a special election earlier in 2015, then in 2018, 2020, and 2024. In each campaign and even in between campaigns, Munson has stayed connected to her constituents through persistent door-knocking and listening to their concerns. (file photo, B.DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Munson is the only Democrat to announce a bid for governor during the 2026 election cycle thus far, but already faces opposition from a crowded Republican field that includes Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, former House Speaker Charles McCall, former state Sen. Mike Mazzei, and Leisa Mitchell Haynes of Choctaw.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, cannot run again due to term limits.

She said she was the first Democrat to flip her seat from Republican and plans to use the same strategy of listening to Oklahomans regardless of their political affiliation in her campaign for governor.

“I know I’m not what you would call a typical candidate for governor. I work for a living, I pay my student loans, I rent my house, and I know what it is like to live within a budget,” she said.

“I feel the pressure of rising costs of our daily necessities. I don’t come from a wealthy family. I’m not beholden to any political party. I’m not an extremist. I have a proven track record of working across the aisle to get things done and won’t pander to Washington D.C. politicians who only want to continue deepening our political divide. And as your next governor, I will fight for the things that will help everyday Oklahomans.”

Republished in partnership with Oklahoma Voice under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. Oklahoma Voice is a part of States Newsroom which is a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Janelle Stecklein for questions: info@oklahomavoice.com. Follow Oklahoma Voice on Facebook and Twitter.