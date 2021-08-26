2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Freedom Oklahoma has chosen Nicole McAfee to be their next executive director. McAfee is the third executive director in the organization’s history and succeeds Allie Shinn who stepped down at the end of May.

Freedom Oklahoma is a statewide political advocacy group focused on LGBTQ2S+ people in Oklahoma and was founded in 2015. Their offices are in Oklahoma City. In a press release, the organization said that they have gone beyond legislative advocacy in the last two years “to include gender marker legal clinics, GSA organizing and support, and municipal work.”

McAfee has been with the ACLU of Oklahoma where she managed the Campaign for Smart Justice before becoming the organization’s first Director of Policy and Advocacy.

“I have been fortunate enough to work alongside Freedom Oklahoma in my advocacy for the last several years,” said McAfee in a prepared statement. “It’s an organization where I have been given space and opportunity to show up as my whole self, and it’s the honor of a lifetime to join this team to serve Oklahoma’s LGBTQ2S+ community in this capacity.”

“The work I have done for the last four years is a frequent reminder that when we center liberation for the most marginalized and historically excluded LGBTQ2S+ Oklahomans, we all get more free,” she continued. I am moved by the legacy of this organization and the dedication of the staff and board. Freedom Oklahoma does life-saving work, and I am ready to dig in.”

The board of directors for Freedom Oklahoma expressed their excitement about their new executive director.

“The Freedom Oklahoma Board of Directors are incredibly excited to welcome Nicole McAfee as our new Executive Director. They bring with them a wealth of knowledge, compassion, and persistence to ensuring that LGBTQ2S+ Oklahomans have true lived equality in our state,” said Board Co-Chairs Lindsey Kanaly and Larry Cassil. “We have grown immensely as an organization in the past few years and are eager to see Nicole lead us to new heights.”

