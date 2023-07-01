Fireworks illegal in City of OKC, but don’t call 911 about them

-- Where to call to report fireworks and July 4 holiday hours for city services

Published: June 30, 2023 | Last Updated on August 6, 2023, 3:00 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY — In an effort to keep 911 emergency lines open over the busy July 4 weekend, residents should call a Fireworks Hotline to report the use of fireworks in the city limits.

However, residents should call 911 if someone is injured by a firework or if fireworks cause a fire.

It is illegal to purchase, sell, or use fireworks in the City of Oklahoma City. The ban includes sparklers, snakes, bottle rockets, and all other popular explosives. It applies to all private and public property in Oklahoma City, including parks, lakes, and areas along the Oklahoma River.

Residents who know the address of the people launching fireworks can report the violation in the following ways:

The City will follow up on complaints.

“Complaints about fireworks overload 911 phone lines and can keep people experiencing an emergency from quickly connecting with a dispatcher,” said Fire Chief Richard Kelley.

“Fireworks are a serious safety hazard to people and property and should be left to professional shows,” added Chief Kelley.

Those who violate the City’s fireworks ordinances are subject to a fine of $500, a possible jail sentence, and confiscation of the fireworks.

City of Oklahoma City holiday hours

The City of Oklahoma City has announced the following information about the Independence Day holiday coming up Tuesday, July 4:

No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Wednesday, July 5. Bulky waste pickup not affected.

EMBARK bus on weekend schedule. OKC Streetcar runs until midnight. Free fares for both. Customer service closed.

Closed: City offices Household Hazardous Waste Center Animal Welfare Municipal Court pay window Pay online at okc.gov. Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory. Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center. Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.

