2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Law enforcement agencies are looking for a detainee at the Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) who escaped late Wednesday evening and is still at large as of 3:00 p.m. Thursday. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

According to the arrest affidavit issued Thursday morning the detainee, Nicholas James Leach, 41, escaped from the Jail using the stolen car of a maintenance employee and the employee’s stolen gate remote.

Leach is a white male, 6 feet 2 inches weighing 218 pounds.

Nicholas James Leach, 41, booking photo (provided by the Oklahoma County Jail Trust)

The affidavit states that there is probable cause that Leach has committed the crimes of:

Escape from a city or county jail,

Larceny of an automobile.

The affidavit states that Leach was on inmate work duty cleaning under the employee’s supervision when he stole the employee’s car keys and gate remote from a backpack left in an office the inmate was cleaning.

The employee’s car is a 2008 Red Honda Civic Si bearing Oklahoma Tag BWS-477.

The affidavit states that Leach can be seen at 2010 hours running up the facilities ramp and opening the gate with the remote. He then used the key fob to disarm the car’s alarm and unlock it.

The escapee drove out of the parking lot turning west on N.W. 1st and then turning right onto N. Classen Boulevard.

Leach has been in the Jail since he was booked May 29 of this year after pleading guilty to two crimes with a total of 20 years sentence with 14 years mandatory to do. He was also sentenced to three years for violating the terms of a suspended sentence.

Last Updated October 14, 2021, 3:44 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor