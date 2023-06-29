EMSA reports increasing heat-related illnesses — alert continues

OKLAHOMA CITY — EMSA is reporting that on Wednesday their medics responded to NINE heat-related illness calls in their OKC service area, seven of which were transported to the hospital.

The EMSA Medical Heat Alert that went into effect June 22 continues through Friday.

“Residents are encouraged to exercise extreme caution when spending time outdoors, stay hydrated, take frequent air conditioned or shaded breaks, and check on those with preexisting health conditions and/or the elderly,” wrote Paluka Adam with EMSA.

Heat safety tips from EMSA

Here are EMSA’s tips on how to avoid heat-related illness:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period. EMSA’s Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures and/or heat-related call volume decrease significantly.