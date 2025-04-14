Edmond Public Schools names Dr. Josh Delich as superintendent

EDMOND, Oklahoma — The Edmond Board of Education has named Dr. Josh Delich as the 23rd superintendent of Edmond Public Schools. This follows a nationwide search and was approved unanimously during a special board meeting Monday morning.

Dr. Delich brings 21 years of experience in education. He most recently served in leadership positions in Minnesota’s two largest public school districts over the past six years.

“Dr. Delich brings a passion for continuing the forward progress in Edmond, building on our history of success and looks forward to leading our district into the future,” said Edmond Board of Education President Courtney Hobgood. “We are confident as you get to know Dr. Delich, you will find him to be the collaborative, thoughtful and humble leader who we selected.”

Edmond Board of Education members — Back row (from left): Cynthia Benson, Courtney Hobgood, Marcus Jones. Front row (from left) Lee Ann Kuhlman, Jamie Underwood (provided)

Professional background:

Associate superintendent at Anoka-Hennepin Public Schools, Minnesota’s largest district, serving 38,000 students

Assistant superintendent at St. Paul Public Schools, Minnesota’s second-largest district, serving 33,000 students

High school and middle school principal

Classroom teacher, lead content teacher, and coach

Educational background:

Bachelor’s degree from Concordia University

Master’s degree in education, summa cum laude, from the University of Texas at Arlington

Doctorate in education, magna cum laude, from the University of North Texas

Dr. Delich began his career in Texas, teaching grades six through eight and serving as a lead content teacher before moving into administrative roles in Texas and Minnesota.

Family

Originally from Colombia, Dr. Delich grew up in Minnesota. He and his wife, Desirae, have three daughters who will attend Edmond Public Schools. The family is looking forward to relocating to Oklahoma.

“It is with deep gratitude and immense excitement to be chosen as the 23rd Superintendent of Edmond Public Schools,” said Delich upon his hiring. “I am truly honored and humbled to serve a district with such a rich tradition of excellence, and my family and I are thrilled to call Edmond our new home. Throughout my career, one thing has remained constant: my commitment to listening, building trust, fostering collaboration, and inspiring others.”

Dr. Delich will begin integrating into his new role over the next several weeks, spending time in the Edmond community.