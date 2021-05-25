2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The driver of a truck reported stolen Monday morning was fleeing police when he crashed into another car killing its driver near N.E. 15th and Martin Luther King.

The person not involved in the chase but killed in the crash with the truck was identified by police Monday afternoon as Star Shells, 39.

According to Master Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department, Wacey Gerron Mikles, 38 is the suspect in the truck theft and crash. He is under arrest on complaints of “murder in the second degree, felony eluding, causing a collision without a valid state driver’s license (license under suspension) and possession of CDS (meth).” All of the complaints will be filed with the district attorney as having been committed after a former conviction of a felony.

He was taken to the hospital in police custody after the crash and is expected to recover.

Stolen truck

The police chase began when a business owner, Gerardo Ochoa, called 911 about 7:15 a.m. to report his Ford F350 truck had just been stolen from his business in the 2500 block of South Central Avenue.

Ochoa told police that he had left his truck running in front of his business and had seen a man drive away with the truck.

Ochoa was able to track the truck with his phone and relayed the location to police who caught up to Milkes driving north.

Milkes, the suspect, was still trying to get away from police in the truck when he crashed into Shells’ car at N.E. 15th and MLK.

The truck was listed as totalled after the crash and the other car Shells was in was also badly mangled.

Last Updated May 24, 2021, 8:59 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor