City Manager Craig Freeman and two other top City of Oklahoma City staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Assistant City Manager Kenton Tsoodle and Finance Director Brent Bryant also tested positive this week.

All three are experiencing some of the common symptoms of the disease according to Kristy Yager, public information officer for the City.

“COVID-19 presents a real threat to everyone,” said Freeman in a prepared statement. “Please wear a mask and take the virus seriously. The worst part about this is not knowing if I passed coronavirus on to others.”

Oklahoma City Manager Craig Freeman (L) and Mayor David Holt listen to a presentation during a City Council meeting August 2019. (file photo, BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Freeman, Tsoodle, and Bryant are working from home at present.

Of the three, Freeman was the first to test positive. Last weekend he started to experience flu-like symptoms and fatigue. He received the test results back Sunday.

Freeman was in contact with several employees closer than six feet and longer than 15 minutes leading up to the positive test. Those employees are currently asymptomatic and working from home until they are tested and get their results back. Yager said that they are waiting 10-12 days before testing which is recommended for those who are asymptomatic.

Yager reports that most of the city manager staff have been working in their offices in rotation to allow for distancing.

Freeman still working

Yager reported that Freeman was experiencing “mild symptoms” and that was evidenced Thursday afternoon.

He trooped on through an entire Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council virtual meeting.

Freeman said he was “doing well” in response to expressions of sympathy from the chair and several members of the group.

Screening

The City of Oklahoma City has a screening and testing program in place for City employees and that’s the one that has been used for Freeman, Tsoodle and Bryant.

Contact tracing has been carried out for those who came into contact with Freeman.

The City’s program is administered jointly by the Office of Emergency Management, Risk Management and the Fire Department.

Oklahoma City has a council-manager form of government where the city manager runs the day-to-day operations of the city. All department heads answer to the manager and the manager answers to the City Council. The mayor functions as the chair of the City Council and appoints members of commissions, boards, and committees.

