Confirmed — Canine influenza at OKC Animal Shelter

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lab results have now confirmed that the respiratory illness in dogs at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is canine influenza.

It’s the same illness that first caused the shelter to close from March 29 to May 15 and has resulted in the shelter being closed again on June 3.

Officials say that this round will result in the shelter being closed for 30 days to bring the disease under control.

According to a press release, about 300 dogs have canine flu symptoms but no dogs have died from the infection in the shelter. The shelter vet and staff are developing a plan.

“Animals that are sick, injured, or pose a threat to the community will still be taken in. The Shelter has a population of approximately 400 dogs,” reads the release.

For those who have adopted dogs over the last week, you are to monitor dogs for upper-respiratory-type symptoms such as runny nose and cough. If you see these symptoms seek advice from your veterinarian.

Residents looking for lost pets can visit okc.gov/animalwelfare. Pets that are at the Shelter can be reclaimed by their owners.