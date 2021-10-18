2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The City of Oklahoma City is using bonuses as one way of competing in the labor marketplace to hire persons who can hold positions that the City is finding slow to fill.

Those bonuses range from $2,500 to $5,500 for 24 job classifications. A news release from the City states that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has Oklahoma City and Salt Lake City tied for lowest unemployment rate reported for large metropolitan areas across the nation.

“We have an unprecedented number of job openings right now and are facing similar challenges in recruiting and retaining employees as other industries and job sectors,” City Manager Craig Freeman said.

“We have spent months listening to potential, current and previous employees as well as leadership in all City Departments and believe if we can recruit quality people into these hard to fill positions, we anticipate they will stay and grow in our organization.”

In Oklahoma City’s “weak mayor” form of government the mayor and council members are prohibited from having anything to do with hiring and firing city employees except for the City Manager. Instead, the City Manager and staff are responsible for those activities.

You can log on to okc.gov/careers to review job openings and submit applications.

Jobs with bonuses

New employees hired into these job classifications will qualify for the bonus up front as long as they sign an agreement requiring them to repay the money if their employment ends before the end of their probationary period. Probationary periods vary based upon job classification.

Here are the job classifications with signing bonuses:

$2,500

911 Dispatcher I – Trainee

Animal Welfare Officer I

Animal Welfare Representative

Civil Engineer II

Collection and Distribution Trainee – Technician

Crew Worker II

Grounds Maintenance Operator I – Trainee

Meter Reader

Plant Operator III

Police Report Clerk

Program Planner

Refuse Collector Trainee

$3,000

Construction Equipment Operator I

Construction Equipment Operator II

Grounds Maintenance Operator II

$4,500

Building Heat and Air Mechanic

Building Inspector, Provisional

Industrial Electrician

Veterinarian

$5,000

Fire Apparatus Mechanic

Master Mechanic

Skilled Trades Worker

$5,500

Fire Recruit

Police Recruit

Last Updated October 18, 2021, 3:54 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor