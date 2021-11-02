2 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) has logged the City of Oklahoma City’s 80th homicide for 2021.

The City’s homicide count has already far exceeded the recorded 76 in 2020 and is closing in on the 2019 spike of 88.

Shooting

The 80th homicide was the apparent shooting death of Nigel Brannon, 21, on the far north side near N.W. 112th and Pennsylvania Sunday.

Information provided by OKCPD says that when their officers arrived at the River Chase Apartments they found Brannon dead.

Police say an investigation at the time led officers to believe that Brannon was in a car with Paris Toliver, 21, “involved in some sort of illegal activity” that led to gunfire.

Tolver was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of murder in the first degree.

The investigation is still open. OKCPD encourages anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line 405/297-1200.

Nearing three-year record

According to Msgt. Gary Knight in the OKCPD Public Information Office, total homicides for the past two years are:

88 in 2019, and

76 in 2020.

From the State of Oklahoma criminal code: “Homicide is the killing of one human being by another.” 21 OK Stat § 21-691 (2020).

Homicide includes but is not limited to murder. Murder involves an intent to kill and is usually committed by someone who knows the victim.

National trend

Nationally, 2021 has been an unusually brutal year continuing a trend of violent crimes against persons that started in 2020 during the pandemic.

According to a research report by the Council on Criminal Justice:

The number of homicides increased by 16% during the first half of 2021 – 259 more homicides – compared to the same period the year before, and by 42% – claiming an additional 548 additional lives – compared to the same time frame in 2019. The increase in homicide slowed between the first and second quarters of 2021.

The aggravated assault rate was 9% higher in the first half of 2021 than during the same period in 2020, and the gun assault rate was 5% higher in the first half of 2021 than the year before. Motor vehicle theft rates were 21% higher in the first half of 2021 than the year before.

Last Updated November 2, 2021, 12:15 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor