City Council delays ADU vote amid housing, zoning debate

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to defer a long-anticipated ordinance that would allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in core city neighborhoods after a contentious debate revealed deep divides between housing advocates and residents concerned about neighborhood character and investor-driven development.

The ordinance, which would broadly legalize backyard and over-the-garage housing units in certain residential areas, has been more than a year in the making in its current form. The process city staff have had with neighborhood residents has been at work since 2022, with the proposed ordinance being presented to the Council in December 2024.

While cities like Edmond, Norman and Tulsa have already adopted similar rules, Oklahoma City remains without a uniform policy.

Supporters of the ordinance say it would help address the city’s housing shortage, make neighborhoods more accessible to teachers, working-class residents and seniors, and give families more flexibility. Detractors say the current proposal lacks safeguards to prevent corporate investors from replacing single-family homes with multiple rental units, especially without public notice or input.

At the meeting, council members, housing advocates, neighborhood leaders and residents spoke passionately both for and against the proposal, which will now be revisited May 20.

Current key points in the proposed ordinance

In the staff memo to the council on Tuesday, the following points are a part of the conditions for allowing use:

Limiting one accessory dwelling per lot;

Setting maximum size (950 sq. ft.) and limiting the height of the Accessory Dwelling to

the height of the Principal Dwelling (except for existing garage apartments);

Requiring off-street parking unless certain conditions are met;

Specifying that Accessory Dwellings can only be used for Home Sharing under certain

conditions and that a Special Exception must be obtained from the Board of Adjustment;

constructed or renovated, to install a sign that includes the property address, building

permit number and the website/QR code link to the City’s permit search database.

Realtor group requests delay to review language

Gary Jones, government affairs director for the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of Realtors, said the group initially planned to support the ordinance. However, after consulting with housing experts in Washington, D.C., Jones said the group requested a two-week deferral to review concerns about the ordinance’s language—specifically, language that experts had “not seen quite like this” in other cities.

Gary Jones with the Oklahoma City Metro Realtors Association speaking during the City Council meeting on May 6, 2025 (screenshot of live feed)

“We believe in collaboration,” Jones said. “We don’t think this delay is necessary, but some residents do, and we need to make sure whatever changes are made are in the best interest of the city.”

Resident coalition proposes amendment to add hearings

Attorney Kelly Work, speaking for a group of urban core residents, proposed an amendment that would require public hearings for ADUs on properties not occupied by the owner. Under current draft language, ADUs would be allowed by right—without notice or a hearing—as long as conditions were met.

“We think the ordinance as proposed could undermine neighborhood fabric,” Work said, adding that the group wants to preserve notice and hearing requirements for properties owned by investors.

Their amendment would allow ADUs by right only when the property is owner-occupied. In all other cases, approval would require a special exception from the Board of Adjustment, ensuring an opportunity for neighborhood input.

Attorney Kelly Work advocated for the views of particular neighbors who want modifications to the proposed ordinance at the Oklahoma City Council meeting on May 6, 2025. (screenshot from live feed)

Councilmembers weigh unintended consequences

Ward 2 Councilmember James Cooper, who has led ADU discussions at the Planning Commission, warned that the proposed residency requirement could make it harder for property owners to secure financing.

“If we put a requirement in place that the homeowner must live in the primary unit, it affects bank loans and FHA-backed financing,” Cooper said, citing input from housing economists. “It could make it harder for teachers and middle-income residents to build or sell properties with ADUs.”

Ward 2 OKC City Councilmember James Cooper argues a point during the Sept. 26, 2023 OKC City Council meeting. (B.DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Cooper said institutional investors are already dominating the Oklahoma County housing market, accounting for 29% of single-family home purchases in 2021, according to National Association of Realtors data.

“This is not a negotiation between the realtors and the opposition,” he said. “This is a negotiation between our people and this council.”

Neighborhood leaders demand protections

Some residents expressed concern about a “loophole” that would allow entire homes to be demolished and replaced with multiple units, potentially altering neighborhood character.

John Cousins, president of the Douglas Edgemere Neighborhood Association, said 290 residents in his area signed a petition against the ordinance.

“If you asked, ‘Would you be OK with a small unit in a backyard for a family member?’ people say yes,” Cousins said. “But if you ask, ‘Would you be OK losing notice and due process?’ the answer is no.”

Several speakers called for demolition review and design review policies to be implemented before or alongside the ADU ordinance. Councilmember Cooper pledged to work with planning staff this summer to pursue those protections.

Planners clarify affected areas

Planning staff confirmed that neighborhoods designated as “urban low” density—including Douglas Edgemere and Helm Farm—are excluded from the current ordinance. Historic Preservation and Historic Landmark districts would also remain unaffected.

Still, Cooper noted that those neighborhoods could be revisited in future updates.

Public comments span housing, family, equity needs

A majority of public speakers, including developers and residents, voiced support for legalizing ADUs as a family-focused solution to housing shortages.

“This is a family ordinance,” said Lee Matthews, a local contractor. “Eighty percent of my clients want to build an ADU for a family member. Most have a disability. They need this done yesterday.”

Oklahoma City Council member Camal Pennington, Ward 7, was previously the chair of the Planning Commission, where hours of discussion and negotiation have been held. (B.DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Urban planner Vanessa Morrison shared findings from northeast Oklahoma City residents who favored ADUs as a way to “gently densify” neighborhoods and restore affordable housing stock lost to urban renewal.

Lynn Smith, vice president of the Helm Farm Neighborhood Association, said her family wanted to support her aging mother-in-law without sacrificing independence or moving her into their own home.

“We need practical, low-impact housing options,” she said.

What comes next

The council voted unanimously to defer a decision until May 20, with members agreeing more research is needed—especially regarding potential impacts on financing, affordability, and neighborhood equity.

Cooper requested that the city council hear directly from Dr. Emily Hamilton, a housing researcher at George Mason University, to evaluate whether the residency requirement functions as a “poison pill” that could prevent ADUs from being financed.

The council will revisit the proposed ordinance at the May 20 meeting. City Council meetings are open to the public and are held on designated dates at 8:30 a.m. on the third floor of City Hall at 200 N. Walker. Agendas for meetings are posted online at the Oklahoma City website — https://okc.gov.