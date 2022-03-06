4 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced a spate of bills this session to impose new restrictions on school curriculum and teacher training as well as introduce learning materials from conservative groups into classrooms.

ADDITIONAL READING: After banning ‘critical race theory,’ Oklahoma lawmakers seek further school curriculum restrictions

The Frontier, a nonprofit newsroom that produces fearless journalism with impact in Oklahoma

First published in The Frontier March 3, and published here under Creative Commons license. Free Press publishes this report as a collaborative effort to provide the best coverage of state issues that affect our readers.

Last Updated March 6, 2022, 8:32 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor