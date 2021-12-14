1 minute read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Monday Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) administration announced yet another death of a detainee. Lucas Gonzales (D.O.B. 08/22/1994) died at the hospital Monday, December 13, 2021.

Jail Public Information Officer Mark Opgrande released information on the death late the same day.

Lucas Gonzales, DOB 8-22-94 died in Oklahoma County Detention Center custody after being taken to the hospital Monday, December 13, 2021 (provided by OCDC)

Officials say that a check of Gonzales was done at 3:01 p.m. Monday by the detention officer assigned to the floor who had Gonzales walk out of the cell and then back in. According to the officials, the officer “did not indicate any cause for concern.”

But, they say that by 3:50 p.m. detainees who were cleaning a pod “were alerted to Mr. Gonzales’ cell.” Detention officers and a medical team came to the cell and “began life-saving efforts and called for an ambulance.”

According to the officials, once firefighters arrived, CPR was administered on Gonzales until his arrival at the hospital.

A doctor declared Gonzales dead at 4:57 p.m. At the time of publication, the cause of death is still not known.

Per the usual procedure, the Detention Center Special Investigations Unit will investigate the death and the circumstances leading up to it.

The State Medical Examiner’s office will make the final determination as to the cause of death.

Last Updated December 13, 2021, 8:05 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor