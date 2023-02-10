Valentine’s variety in food, music, fun around Oklahoma City

We all know that Valentine’s Day can be a challenge.

If you have a special someone that you’re hoping to show some appropriate love to (read: impress) then you’ll no doubt be wanting things to be perfect for the holiday.

But love, like people, can be individual and unique and different for everyone, so that means that finding the perfect romantic restaurant, the most delectable, giftable treats, and the most memorable, swoon-worthy events for the heart-shaped holiday can be seriously stressful.

Not to worry, though, because the Oklahoma City of 2023 is just as diverse, singular, and special as the one you love, meaning that you’re bound to find the right plans to impress, whether they prefer quiet, classy romance, loads of sweet treats, or even something quite a bit louder.

LOVE! on the Plaza – Sunday, February 12th

One day each month, the Plaza District on NW 16th transforms into a massive, welcoming outdoor market full of arts, crafts, showcases, and discounts as LIVE! on the Plaza.

For February, LIVE! has become LOVE!, opening the door for Plaza businesses of all types to get in on the romantic action and get you prepped for the holiday with some perfect DIY gifts, fresh flowers, and more.

Plaza Walls, The Plaza District, Nov. 2022 (B.DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

There are far too many great attractions and offers during the event to list here, but some perfect Valentine’s additions include:

-Out on a Limb offering DIY terrariums, a wonderful gift for any nature lover.

-DNA Galleries and folk.life both hosting flower shop pop-ups to get you the best bouquet for your love.

-Glass Bunker giving away free chocolates.

-Up-Down cooking up heart-shaped pizzas until close.

And don’t worry, football fans. The bulk of these festivities will be wrapping up by 4pm, so plenty of time to get home (or to the bar) for the game.

Valentine’s Night Dinner w/ Kendrik McKinney Trio feat. Jay Wilkinson – 51st St. Speakeasy – February 14th

The Speakeasy is definitely one of the city’s best approximations of the classic, low-lit, late-night jazz clubs of yesteryear, especially when McKinney, Dave Bowen, and Rei Wang grace the stage as the Kendrik McKinney Trio every Wednesday.

For the holiday, however, they’re hitting the stage a day early and presenting a set of some of the greatest and most enduring love songs and ballads that jazz history has to offer with featured guest Jay Wilkinson joining on trumpet.

The 51st St Speakeasy house band looks on as Kindrick McKinney solos on piano (photo by Brett Fieldcamp)

Let the band’s jazz mastery serve as soundtrack to a three-course meal for two from the still-underrated Speakeasy kitchen, and of course don’t forget to grab a cocktail or two (or three.)

Tickets and reservations available now through Eventbrite, or follow the link on Instagram at @the_speak.

Chocolates, Pastries, Sweet Drinks, & Treats – Ganache Patisserie, Dolci Paradiso, Culture Coffee

Valentine’s Day of course means showering your sweety with sweets, and with the fantastic selection of truly local, homegrown options for candies, coffees, pastries, and more, you can help support your community at the same time.

Valentine’s Day confections at Ganache Patisserie in Oklahoma City (courtesy of Ganache Patisserie)

-Ganache Patisserie: surely the city’s signature French-style dessert destination, the selection of creamy, chocolatey treats on the menu at Ganache in the Chisholm Creek shopping center is possibly unparalleled. For the holiday, they’ll be taking orders on specialized macarons and beautiful heart-shaped bonbons.

-Dolci Paradiso: Founder Hema Patel created a full line of pastries, sorbets, and mouthwatering gelatos in the Italian and French styles, but infused them with a touch of her own Indian heritage to present something unique and hugely flavorful for OKC. The Valentine’s season features a daily range of gorgeous strawberry-topped selections.

-Culture Coffee: If your own Valentine prefers their sweets in drinkable, deliciously caffeinated form, then pop into Culture Coffee on NE 6th and check out the full line of brilliantly crafted, regularly changing coffees, teas, sodas, and more. Past V-Days have seen them creating undeniably loveable holiday drinks from red currant, dark chocolate, and even rose-red hibiscus berry tea.

Valentine’s Dinner and Dessert at Park Avenue Grill – The Skirvin Hilton – February 14th

Perhaps you want the city’s most luxurious take on a classically romantic Valentine’s dinner.

Park Avenue Grill in the Skirvin has you covered with an enviable four-course feast featuring balsamic prosciutto and short rib, filet, or shrimp, all capped with a specially designed dessert course starring a holiday-perfect raspberry chocolate mousse and berries.

Tickets and reservations available now at exploretock.com/parkavenuegrill.

Anthrax, Black Label Society, & Exodus – The Criterion – February 14th

Concert scene at the Criterion Theater in OKC (courtesy, Criterion Theater)

Look, not everyone is into traditional, sappy, romantic love on Valentine’s Day.

Plenty of couples may like to celebrate their affection with some brutal, legendary metal, and plenty of others without a Valentine of their own may want to just headbang the holiday blues away.

The towering, immortal Anthrax are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, and we all know anniversaries are romantic, so that counts.

Tickets are available now at criterionokc.com.